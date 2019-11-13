‘Were you jailed because of my marriages’ Pawan Kalyan attacks Chief Minister

Lashing out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy for making personal remarks, actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan asked Jagan to desist from ugly political discourse.

” Every time I criticize, they launch a counter attack by talking about my three mariages. You too get married, who is stopping you. Why is he so disappointed? I had to remarry because it didn’t work for me”, said Jana Sena party leader.

” You are repeatedly saying I married three women. What problem you have with my mariages. Is it because of my marriages you were in jail for two years” said pawan kalyan.

Earlier jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for criticising his government’s decision to convert all government run schools into English medium schools.