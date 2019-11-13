Woman molested, husband attacked at restaurant ; CCTV visuals out

A group of men allegedly molested a female member and attacked her husband. According to the complainant, the group of men passed lewd comments on his wife and broke a liquor bottle on his head when he objected. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera and cops are analysing the video.

The complainant, a businessman and resident of South City-2 in Gurugram, said that he had gone out with his wife, son, brother and sister-in-law for dinner to a microbrewery in Sector 47 on Sunday night. A group of men were drinking next to their table. “These men passed a lewd comment on my wife and when we objected, they came over to our table and threatened us,” the complainant was quoted by TOI as saying.When the complainant asked them to return to their table, the men started abusing his family members. The family then decided to leave the restaurant. As they were leaving, one of the men broke a beer bottle on the complainant’s head. His kid was also injured in the scuffle. In the CCTV footage, a man is seen breaking a bottle on the complainant’s head and creating ruckus at the restaurant.