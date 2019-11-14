UP Police keeps on amusing, Earlier they mimicked gun shot sound during encounter, now they are horse riding with a ‘Lathi’

Lucknow: The Up police keeps amazing us with their unique ways. The UP police may at times venture with full force of 3 zones on a high tension search operation for the missing cattle of a minister. They would also be seen mimicking the sound of gunshots during an encounter operation when they fall short of bullets. Their ability to stand with wit, however, is praiseworthy.

This time the UP police devised an out of the box idea to control a mob for which they required horse mount police. However as the number of horses was insufficient they simply placed their ‘lathi’-a baton in between their legs and started riding it – just like a horse, but with the sound of the animals’ hoofs ‘tik-tok’ coming from their mouth. The mock drill which took place in Suhaag Nagari, Firozabad was made viral when the Samajwadi party leader Vikas Yadav, posted the 16-second video on FaceBook.

Vikas Yadav had hailed UP police actions as an improvisation genius.