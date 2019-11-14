A seven judge bench to review women entry in Sabarimala and other religious places

A constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has referred the review petition on entry of women in Sabarimala temple and other religious places to a larger seven judge bench. The apex court in a 3:2 verdict referred the Sabarimala issue to a larger bench.

Justices R.F.Nariman and D.Y.Chandrachud dissented while Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Indu Malhotra and A.M.Khanwilkar were in favour of referring the issue to the larger bench. But no stay on the last verdict was issued.

The CJI Gogoi mentioned that issues such as legality of Female Genital Mutilation in Dawoodi Bohra community, Muslim women mosque entry right, right of Parsi women who married outside community to access towers o silence has referred to a larger bench,

On September 2018, a constitution bench headed by then CJI Deepak mishra and justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra had by a 4:1 majority, struck down Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965, which has barred entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 years in to the Sabarimala temple.

As many as 65 petitions were filed against the September 28, 2018, verdict that ended the ban on entry for women and girls of age 10-50 into the temple and upheld the right to equality of worship.

The five-judge constitution had heard the pleas in an open court and reserved its decision after hearing the parties, including Nair Service Society, Thantry of the temple, The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government, in favour and against the review plea.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led five-judge constitution bench reserved its decision over the review pleas on February 6.

Devotees have blocked attempts of women in this age group, who have attempted to visit the temple. Women have even been threatened and pelted with stones during protests against the ruling even as some of them have managed to pray at the temple under police protection.