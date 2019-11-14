Air Asia announces new services

The budget airliner AirAsia India has launched new operations. The airliner has started new operations to Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad. Also the budget airliner has also increased the number of services to these routes.

The new services will be started from December 20. The Delhi- Kochi fare is fixed at Rs. 3915 and Delhi-Ahmedabad fare is Rs.2015.

Besides, the airline has also increased the frequency between Mumbai-New Delhi to four times daily. “We recently set up Mumbai as our fourth hub and have now increased frequency to Delhi from the city to four times daily. We have also introduced direct flights to Goa and Chennai from Mumbai,” Sanjay Kumar, chief operating officer, AirAsia India said.

The airline had earlier announced flights from Agartala to destinations like Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata and New Delhi, starting October 20.