Alert: A new bug in Facebook can operate Iphone cameras in the background

Several iPhone users were shocked when they realized their phone’s camera was running in the background when using facebook.

Guy Rosen, Facebook Vice President of Integrity, first responded that it “sounds like a bug” and the social networking platform was investigating.”Thanks for flagging this. This sounds like a bug, we are looking into it,” tweeted Rosen in reply to a user. The bug appears to only affect iPhone users running the latest iOS 13 software.

The bug appears when swiping the profile photo downwards, which activates the main camera running at the background. Rosen said Facebook was submitting a fix for this to the Apple App Store.