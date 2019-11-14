‘Be more careful in future’ Supreme Court to Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court has today warned Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi. The apex court has on Thursday closed the contempt case against the former AICC president filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the contempt case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for attributing 'chowkidar chor hain' remarks to the Supreme Court.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S.K.kaul, and K.M.Joseph dropped the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Chowkidar Chor hain’ remarks against Prime Minister narendra Modi in the Rafale case.

“Mr.Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in future” said the Supreme Court for attributing to the court his remarks. “The Court cannot be dragged into a political discourse”, observed Justice Kaul.