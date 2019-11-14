Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and team to go abroad again

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and team of higher officials and ministers will soon go abroad. The chief minister and team is abroad for seeking financial assistance and investment possibilities for state. Pinarayi and his team will be visiting Japan and Korea.

The foreign trip is from November 24 to December 4. Industry minister E.P.Jayarajan, transport minister A.K.Saseendran, chief secretary Tom Jose and planning board member Dr.V.K.Ramachandran are going along with the chief minister.

Last year the union government has denied permission for a foreign trip of ministers from Kerala for gathering fund for rebuild Kerala initiative. Later the union government has given permission fo CM only and with strict conditions.