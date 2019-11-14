Epilepsy patient kidnapped,gangraped in car

in a shocking and inhumane act, a women who is an epilepsy patient has been kidnapped and gangraped in a car. The incident took place in kolkata.

The woman aged 36 was kidnapped just before the shelter home. The abusers gang raped her in the car and then taken to a field where she was again gang raped and was finally thrown away near railway station.

The victim has been rescued by some passerby. She then took a train and reached her maternal aunt’s home. As per the victim’s sister, she has a history of escaping and the shelter home authorities must have taken care.

Till now police has not arrested anyone.