Exiled Bolivian President Morales offers to return to ‘Pacify’ his country

Evo Morales, the exiled ex-President of Bolivia who is now in Mexico’s political asylum offered to return to his country to pacify it and conduct a ‘National dialogue’ to resolve the crisis.

“If the people ask me, we are ready to return to pacify” Bolivia, the leftist leader said in a news conference in Mexico City, where he arrived Tuesday after receiving political asylum. Morales fled Bolivia citing a life-threatening riot that sparked off after allegations that he tainted the electoral system of the state to be reelected for a fourth term on October 20. During the press conference, he also rejected the legitimacy of the now President Jeanine Anez, who has stepped in to try to fill a power vacuum.

Mexico send a Military aircraft to pick Morales from Bolivia as the riots turned violent and Morales requested political asylum in Mexico.