Here’s how Rahul Gandhi responded after Rafale verdict

“Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam.”,Rahul Gandhi said after Rafale verdict.

The apex court, on November 14, dismissed the review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale deal on grounds that they lacked merit, reiterating its clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the fighter jet agreement with French firm Dassault Aviation.