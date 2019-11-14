Honda launches SP 125 BS6 in India : Price and Features

HMSI has launched the new Honda SP 125 motorcycle, priced at ? 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new motorcycle is compliant for the new Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission regulations which will come into effect from April 1, 2020. The SP 125 is the second two-wheeler from HMSI to be BS6-compliant, after the launch of the new Honda Activa 125, and the first motorcycle.

The new Honda SP 125 not only gets a new fuel-injected 124 cc engine but also gets a long list of new features to justify the ‘new and improved’ tag. Along with slightly bigger dimensions, the new SP 125 also makes marginally more power and the engine has been tweaked to make a better spread of torque across the powerband.