Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BMW car hits auto rickshaw , video goes viral

A BMW car registered in the name of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav met with an accident today after it hit an auto rickshaw in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad.

The accident took place in Rohinya area of Varanasi this morning. The car’s bumper was badly damaged in the mishap.Tej Pratap Yadav was not in the car when the accident took place. Two people who were inside the car said they were on way to Delhi to receive him.

There are no reports of any injuries in the accident so far.