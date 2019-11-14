Launching date of ‘Realme 5s’ and ‘Realme X2 Pro’ announced; Know the price, specification

The launching date of ‘Realme 5s’ has been announced. The Chinese smartphone company has released its teaser of the new budget smartphone ‘Realme 5s’ on Flipkart. Realme 5s will be Flipkart exclusive and it will launch on November 20, the same day as the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme 5s will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.The smartphone will feature a ‘crystal design’ with a rear fingerprint sensor. It will also feature a notch up front.

Realme 5 also houses a quad camera setup with a configuration of 12MP+8MP+8MP+2MP and a 13MP front camera. It comes with a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 5 is available in three storage variants offering up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9. The smartphone is available in India at Rs 8,999.

First unveiled in China, Realme X2 Pro is the company’s first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 25GB built-in storage. Realme X2 Pro also has a 90Hz display which could make it the most affordable phone with this feature. It also features a 64MP quad camera and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme 5s to be priced between the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro. The base model could come with a price tag of INR 9,999 or INR 10,999 at most. With the expected price tag, the Realme 5 will compete directly with the recently-launched Redmi Note 8.