Pakistan takes steps to amend its laws to allow Jadhav approach civilian court

According to a prominent media reports from Pakistan, Pakistan is taking steps to amend its laws to allow Kuldeep Singh Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who is facing death sentence on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in Pakistan to file an appeal against the earlier military court decree.

Quoting well-placed sources, Ary News TV said Pakistan in compliance with the International Court of Justice’s condition plans to allow Jadhav the right to file an appeal in a civilian court and is amending its laws accordingly. The sources further said that the case being tried under military courts and the Army Act law forbade such individuals or groups from filing an appeal and seeking justice from the civilian court but a special amendment was being made for the Indian naval officer.

India had maintained that Jadhav after retiring from the Navy was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests. The Pakistan move is sparked in compliance with the International Court of Justice ruling on July 17 that Pakistan must consider reviewing the death sentence to Jadhav, the court proceedings of which happened in a closed military court.