PM Modi invites Brazilian President Bolsanaro as guest of honor for India’s Republic Day celebrations

Indian PM Modi who is on a visit in Brazil for 11th BRICS Summit invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaoro as the guest of honor for Indian Independence day celebrations on its sidelines.

According to reports PM Modi held talks with Bolsanaro on the sidelines of BRICS summit and invitation was extended during the meet. President Bolsanaro had accepted Modi’s invitation and will arrive in New Delhi, at the ceremony next year January 26. A large business delegation is expected to accompany Brazilian President and talks will be held for prospects of Brazilian investments in Indian agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies, and biofuels. The talks were successful and highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between India and Brazil. The two leaders held “fruitful talks” to strengthen the bilateral ties.

Other areas of mutual interests like space and defense were also discussed.