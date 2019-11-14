Sabarimala verdict: Kandarau Rajeevaru responds to SC verdict

The head priest of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple Kandarau Rajeevaru has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the review petitions. He said that the present verdict gives more hope and confidence to devotees.

Rajeevaru Kandarau welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court constitution bench of referring the pleas to a larger bench. This decision of the apex court referring the Sabarimala issue to a larger bench gives more hope and more confidence to the devotees.

The apex court’s ruling that believers should be treated as a separate sect is a good thing. Religion and law should not be mixed and the devotees should be left alone. I respect the decision of the apex court and I hope Ayyappa’s blessings will be there on everyone, he said. God has heard the prayers of the devotees, he said.