Students pull Boeing 737 aircraft at airport,video goes viral

Thirty students from Dubai Police schools (Hemaya) pulled a 737 Boeing aircraft owned by flydubai for a distance of 150m at the Dubai International Airport.

The aircraft pull was one of the key activities organised by Dubai Police in support to the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30, which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Government and Dubai Sports Council.Major General Muhammad Ahmad bin Fahd, Assistant Commandant for Training and Academic Affairs at Dubai Police, praised the youngsters (aged 15-17) for their perseverance and keenness on taking part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge. He also extended the force’s thanks to flydubai for being a long-term strategic partner to the force.