The last Mughal standing, Prince Tucy calls on Muslims to collaborate in Ram Mandir construction

Lucknow: After the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on Ayodhya case opinions and deductions scrutinizing the verdict had raised from various corners of Indian society.

Meanwhile Prince Yakub Habibuddin Tucy, who is an heir to the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar welcomed the Supreme court verdict and called on Indian Muslims to cooperate wholeheartedly in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Earlier before the verdict, the Prince had declared that he would offer a gold brick for the Ram Mandir. The prince said that with the verdict his wish to offer the gold brick will come true.