The scientist who dared to challenge Einstein, Vashishtha Narayan passes away

The great Indian mathematician Dr.Vashishtha Narayan Singh, who in his hay days dared to challenge Einstein’s theory of special relativity with his ‘Piece of space theory ‘ passed away at a hospital in Patna on Thursday. He was 74. He studied at Patna Science College after which he went to the University of California in 1965 and completed his Ph.D. on cycle vector space theory in 1969. Dr.Narayan Singh returned to India in 1971 and soon became ill.

He was mentally ill for a long duration of 40 years and his conception of reality was disturbed due to the illness’s Schizophrenia’. He breathed his last in a medical college(PMCH) in Patna. His funeral rights will be duly held with full state honors in his ancestral village. His demise also brings to light the disregard on part of the government on extending help to such a great intellect who silently suffered together with his family for 40 years.

Expressing grief over Singh’s death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, it has caused an irreparable loss to the state and the country. The chief minister announced that Singh will be cremated with full state honors, an official release said.