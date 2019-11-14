Viral singer Ranu Mondal’s new song Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 is out : Watch Here

Ranu Mondal’s second song after Teri meri Kahani is now out. The song titled Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 is from Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. Ranu Mondal became an overnight digital star earlier this year after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen number “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” on a railway platform went viral on the Internet.

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new version of the 2006 hit song “Ashiqui mein teri”. This time he is joined by the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal.”Ashiqui mein teri 2.0″ from the film “Happy Hardy and Heer” was released on Thursday.

Releasing the new song on social media, Himesh Reshammiya wrote, “Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from Happy Hardy And Heer is out. It is another personal favourite of mine after Teri Meri Kahani. Happy Hardy and Heer releases on 3 rd jan 2020 all over, love you all thanks for all the support”.