‘Will go to Sabarimala again’, says Kanaka Durga,Bindu Ammini

Kanaka Durga and Bindhu Ammini who had made history by entering the Sabarimala temple has claimed that they will again go to the temple.

They were responding to the constitution bench’s verdict on review petitions over the women entry in Sabarimala.

Kanakadurga said that she is not disappointed by the Supreme court’s decision to refer the case to a larger bench. She made it clear that she will go to the temple once again as the apex court has not issued a stay to its 2018 verdict.

Bindu Ammini has asked the state government to protect security so as to facilitate women’s entry to the temple.

Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini were the only women to enter Sabarimala after the Supreme court pronounced its verdict allowing women entry to the temple. Despite failing in their first attempt to enter the temple in December, both managed to enter the temple on January 2 this year.