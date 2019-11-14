You can use your UAE driving license in this Asian country

The UAE driving licence can be used for driving vehicles in South Korea.

The UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Police Agency of South Korea Republic on the exchange of driving licenses issued by the two countries.

The signing of this memorandum will facilitate the movement of holders of driving licences issued by the relevant official authorities during the stay for citizens of the two countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director General of Licensing Federal Vehicles and Drivers, Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Kashim Al Shamsi, Director General of the Undersecretary’s Office, a number of officers at the Ministry of Interior, and a number of officials at the South Korean Embassy to the UAE.