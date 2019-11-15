Sanjay Raut:”States interest ahead of party interest”, Sena will lead the government together with Congress and NCP

Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut who turned 58 on Friday said that the Shivsena will lead a government for 25 years not just 5 years and a common minimum program (CMP) of agenda is being worked out with Congress and NCP, the prospective allies with Sena.

“Talks are on with the Congress and the NCP to work out a common minimum program which will be in the interest of the state and its people,” Raut said. When asked about the Congress party, Sena’s political rival from the 1980’s Raut said the Nation’s oldest party has contributed much to the nation’s freedom struggle and has done much for the upliftment of Maharastra.

The Sena leader was sure that the Chief Ministership of the Maharashtra government should be with the Shivsena as the parties’ relationship with the state is deep and lasting and not temporary. A Sainik CM should lead the government at least for 25 years for the betterment of Maharashtra, he said.

President’s rule is being imposed in Maharashtra since Tuesday, after Governor Koshyari’s attempt to invite major party was left unanswered. Sena, however, had questioned Governor’s decision in Supreme Court.