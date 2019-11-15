Latest NewsGulf

9 day warning issued in Dubai

Nov 15, 2019, 08:09 am IST
The Civil Aviation Authority in Dubai has issued a 9 day warning for drone users. The warning was issued ahead of Dubai Airshow.

Drone users have been warned to steer clear of a 15 km no-fly zone as the Emirate prepares to host the Dubai Airshow.

A 15 km no-fly zone has been announced around Dubai World Central between Wednesday, November 13 to Thursday, November 21 by the Civil aviation authorities .

“All drone operations within 15 km radius from the center of Al Maktoum International Airport are herewith cancelled immediately due to Dubai Airshow 2019”, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority tweeted.

