9 day warning issued in Dubai

The Civil Aviation Authority in Dubai has issued a 9 day warning for drone users. The warning was issued ahead of Dubai Airshow.

“All drone operations within 15 km radius from the center of Al Maktoum International Airport are herewith cancelled immediately due to Dubai Airshow 2019”, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority tweeted.