9 day warning issued in Dubai

The Civil Aviation Authority in Dubai has issued a 9 day warning for drone users. The warning was issued ahead of Dubai Airshow.
Drone users have been warned to steer clear of a 15 km no-fly zone as the Emirate prepares to host the Dubai Airshow.
A 15 km no-fly zone has been announced around Dubai World Central between Wednesday, November 13 to Thursday, November 21 by the Civil aviation authorities .
“All drone operations within 15 km radius from the center of Al Maktoum International Airport are herewith cancelled immediately due to Dubai Airshow 2019”, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority tweeted.
Important Notice
Kindly note that all Drone operations within 15Km Radius from Centre of Al Maktoum International Airport are herewith cancelled immediately due to Dubai Airshow 2019.
From 13th November 2019 to 21st November 2019. pic.twitter.com/phdBjN2YPi
— Dubai Civil Aviation (@DcaaDubai) November 13, 2019
