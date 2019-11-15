Bengal Governor feels the heat of Didi’s ire, prepares to travel 600 km by road as chopper is denied

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will make a 600-km road trip to the border town of Murshidabad from Kolkata and back. The Bengal govt had denied him to use a chopper, in the latest in a series of hostile exchanges between Mamata and the Governor.

The state government in a written reply to the request from Raj Bhawan asked why a chopper is required for the Governor. “The chief minister went for an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas because the situation demanded it,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Health minister. Fore seeing the not so favorable reply The Governor is preparing to travel with his wife on Friday for attending the silver Jubilee celebrations of Syed Nurul Hasan College, Murshidabad.

Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the governor is behaving more like a political person not withholding up to his constitutional chair. “We are not sure whether the Constitution sanctions such behavior by a governor. He is behaving more like a political person. This is very unfortunate. I think he is doing this on purpose,” said minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya. Mamata Banerjee had earlier criticized Governor’s surprise visit to Singur, the area where Mamata staged agitation against Tata’s Nano factory.

Mamata Banerjee has been visibly uncomfortable with the governor undertaking frequent field visits and holding meetings with officials. Trinamool Congress had earlier alleged various constitutional chairs used by the Central government for fulfilling their political motives.