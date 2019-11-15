BJP compares Trinamool Congress Party to Islamic State

Sharing the gruesome images of a BJP worker who was found hanging from a tree in West Midnipore’s Dantan area, BJP MP Arjun Singh claimed that he was killed by the TMC workers and questioned the silence despite the ‘brutal political murder’.

“Barsha Hansda, a tribal BJP worker from Paschim Medinipur, was hanged to death by TMC goons. Why are the liberals so silent now on these brutal political murders in TMC ruled West Bengal? Would they be so silent if this was a BJP ruled state?” Arjun Singh said on Twitter.