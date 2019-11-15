Chief Minister announces free septic tank cleaning scheme

To eradicate manual scavenging in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a new scheme for free of cost septic tanks cleaning here, directly beneficial for the unauthorised colonies here.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said for the ‘Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana’, Delhi government will provide a phone number where people can call and ask for an appointment.

“A truck will come to their house to clean the tank and will collect the waste free of charge,” Kejriwal said.

The scheme will cover the septic tanks without sewer lines, mostly build in unauthorised colonies. However, Kejriwal said anyone without a sewer line can call for the service.