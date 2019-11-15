Chinese Petroleum company overtakes Saudi Aramco and Shell to be the biggest Oil and Gas company in the world

A Chinese conglomerate Sinopec, left behind the Supergiant in Oil and Gas Industry, the state-owned Saudi Aramco and the EU Shell to become the highest-grossing Petroleum company in 2018.

Three US companies got into the top 10 companies and Saudi Aramco was in third place with annual revenue of $356 billion. The Chinese conglomerate Sinopec stood first with a revenue of $420.38 billion. Shell came second with annual revenue of $388.38 billion. The Chinese state-owned PetroChina is in fourth place with $342.21 billion.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, is a Chinese oil and gas enterprise based in Beijing, China. It is listed in Hong Kong and also trades in Shanghai and New York. It also produces several biofuels such as biodiesel and green jet fuel, from recycled waste vegetable oil.