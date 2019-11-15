Delhi pollution meet : MP Gautam Gambhir gets trolled for skips meeting, enjoying Jalebis

On Friday, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Urban Development over pollution was held, in which several MPs were missing. Among those who did not attend the meeting were BJP MP from East Delhi and former batsman Gautam Gambhir, now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has attacked him on this issue.

Actually, you have said that the seriousness about pollution is limited to the commentary box? AAP wrote on Friday afternoon tweeting that today’s agenda in the Parliamentary Committee meeting was air pollution in Delhi-NCR, about which was informed a week in advance. But Gautam was seriously absent from this meeting. Whether the seriousness about pollution is limited to the commentary box.

Along with this tweet, AAP has also posted a picture of Gautam Gambhir, in which he is enjoying a dessert with fellow commentator VVS Laxman during the Indore test. When these meetings were held in the Parliamentary Committee on Friday, only a few members were able to reach. The officers who were issued summons on behalf of the committee and were asked to give a presentation. He delivered his junior officer. After which the committee chairman Jagdambika Pal has expressed his displeasure, which is why the presentation was also cancelled.