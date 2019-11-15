Delhi tops the list of most polluted city in the world : Report

Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of becoming the most polluted major city in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of 527 on November 15, as per data by Air Visual on the World AQI rankings. Delhi air quality broke all records on November 5, when it was in the hazardous range for nine consecutive days, making this the longest spell of hazardous air quality since public records began, according to Air Visual.

Six of the top 10 cities fall in the Indian sub-continent, Delhi, Lahore, Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Kathmandu. So within Asia, air pollution is concentrated in South Asia