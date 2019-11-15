DMK chief Stalin’s estranged brother support Rajinikanth

M.K.Alagiri, the son of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M.Karunanidhi has come supporting Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s political entry. Alagiri, the estranged brother of DMK chief Stalin has said that there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu and the top actor will fill it by foraying into politics.

“What he says is true, that is all and what more can I say,” Alagiri told reporters at the airport here when asked to comment on Rajinikanth’s recent remark that there was a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu. But Alagiri declined to made it clear whether he will team up with the superstar in forming his party.

Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014 by Karunanidhi.