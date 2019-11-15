Dubai police issues warning on mobile phone usage

The Dubai police has issued a warning on mobile phone usage. The Dubai police on their social media handle has issued the warning for pedestrians over mobile phone usage.

The police on their micro-blogging website has issued a warning for pedestrians against the use of mobile phones while crossing the roads. Police asked the residents to avoid using mobile phones while crossing the road.

Earlier Abu Dhabi police has also issued a similar warning. ” Pedestrians who use their mobile phones while walking or crossing roads pose a danger to themselves and other road users, because their attention is taken by what they are doing and they tend to forget about the traffic around them”, said Jamal Al Ameri of Abu Dhabi traffic police.