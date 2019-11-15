‘Eggxorbitant meal’ bill: Singer shares shocking bill given by hotel for 3 eggs

Music composer Shekhar Ravjianii has shared a hotel bill which has become viral on the social media. He has shared on social media about an ‘Eggxorbitant meal’ bill.

The music composer Shekhar of the Vishal and Shekhar duo has shared his experience at being fleeced by an Ahmedabad hotel for ordering two boiled eggs.

Sharing a bill, Shekhar wrote: “Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites. That was an Eggxorbitant meal.” This tweet of Shekhar went viral. The social media has come with hilarious jokes on the bizarre situation with some classic replies.

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal ? pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

In July this year, Bollywood actor Rahul Bose took the internet by storm when he posted a video where he mentioned that the JW Marriott charged him Rs 442.50 for two bananas . Later the Excise and Taxation Department has imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on the hotel.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

????? ???? ???? ???? ???? 6 ????? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? , ???? ???? ???? ?????, ??? ?????, ????? ?? ???? ??? ??? ?? ??? — Vikram RaNa?? (@VIKRAMRANA3) November 14, 2019

The service charge of 5% is maybe for the chicken which laid the eggs — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) November 14, 2019

Might be Ostrich's Eggs!! ?? — Anant (@itsKhandekar) November 14, 2019

Itne me toh 13 tray aa jati eggs ki … Ghr pr boil krke khate bhai aaram se?? — amit choudhary (@amitchoudhary58) November 14, 2019

Sone k ande? — Sanjay Vyas (@sanwat) November 14, 2019

Don't u rich people check the rate before ordering ur food, or u just order to get it trending on twitter? — Amitabh Chaudhary (@ChaiAurMain) November 15, 2019