‘Eggxorbitant meal’ bill: Singer shares shocking bill given by hotel for 3 eggs

Nov 15, 2019, 02:46 pm IST
Music composer Shekhar Ravjianii has shared a hotel bill which has become viral on the social media. He has shared on social media about an ‘Eggxorbitant meal’ bill.

The music composer Shekhar of the Vishal and Shekhar duo has shared his experience at being fleeced by an Ahmedabad hotel for ordering two boiled eggs.

Sharing a bill, Shekhar wrote: “Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites. That was an Eggxorbitant meal.” This tweet of Shekhar went viral. The social media has come with hilarious jokes on the bizarre situation with some classic replies.

In July this year, Bollywood actor Rahul Bose took the internet by storm when he posted a video where he mentioned that the JW Marriott charged him Rs 442.50 for two bananas . Later the Excise and Taxation Department has imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on the hotel.

