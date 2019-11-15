Father refuses to buy new bike ; student commits suicide

A class 11 student on Friday set himself on fire in school washroom using kerosene oil. He was immediately taken to a National Burn Centre in Airoli. The 17-year-old student has been identified as Shivam Deepak Yadav. The incident took place at New Sudhagarh High School in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli area.

Shivam took extreme step as his father refused to buy him a new bike. According to reports, an argument took place between the student and his father over the matter of purchasing a new bike. Shivam’s father, Deepak Yadav, is a traffic police constable currently deployed at Mumbai’s Nagpada police station.