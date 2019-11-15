Forex market: Indian rupee rises

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in early hours of trading on Friday. The Indian rupee has appreciated by 18 paise to reach at 71.78 against the US dollar.

As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian equity market and the weakening of the US currency against other currencies has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency opened at 71.80 nd reached 71.78 registering a gain of 18 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trading against US dollar at 71.96 on Thursday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies slipped down by 0.03% to 98.13.