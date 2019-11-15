‘Google Map’ to speak more languages

One of the most popular mobile application Google App will now speak more languages. Google map which is one of the most importants and helpful apps for travellers will now speak 50 languages.

The new feature will let tourists listen to the name of a place or landmark out loud in the desired language to make it easier for them to get there.

Landmarks will have small speaker icon next to them. Clicking on the icon will read out the location and even offer more translations in case if a customer need a longer conversation with the local you are seeking help from. For this a user must have Google translate installed in their device too.