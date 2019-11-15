“Government will not allow any woman to enter the temple under its shelter”: Confirms A.K.Balan

Senior CPM leader and Kerala state minister A.K. Balan has made it clear that the government will not take any particular woman to Sabarimala. He was reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court on review petitions over Sabarimala women entry. The apex court has ordered to transfer the review petitions against the Sabarimala verdict to larger bench.

“The apex court’s order in connection with the women’s entry in Sabarimala is highly complicated. This is an order that will create more trouble for the government,” A.K.Balan said.

“In the case of Sabarimala, the State government has already taken a stand. There will be no change in that stand until the final verdict is out. There is no question of government taking any woman to Sabarimala. It will not allow any woman to enter the temple under its shelter…,” the minister said.