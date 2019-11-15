India to attempt soft landing on Moon again

The Indian Space Research organisation ( ISRO) has informed that India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, .

The ISRO had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S.Somanath, Director of Thiruvanathapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

“The panel’s report is awaited. The committee has been given a guideline to prepare the mission before the end of next year,” a senior ISRO official told news agency.”There is a good launch window in November”.

Rover, lander and landing operations will get more focus this time and whatever deficiencies in the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be corrected,” ISRO officials said.

On September 7, Isro attempted a soft landing of Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ on the uncharted lunar south pole, before losing communication with the lander.

A national-level committee consisting of academics and ISRO experts, headed by V.Narayanan, Director of the space agency’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, has analysed the cause of communication loss with the lander.