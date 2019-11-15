India to attempt soft landing on Moon again

The Indian Space Research organisation ( ISRO) has informed that India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, .
The ISRO had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S.Somanath, Director of Thiruvanathapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.
“The panel’s report is awaited. The committee has been given a guideline to prepare the mission before the end of next year,” a senior ISRO official told news agency.”There is a good launch window in November”.
Rover, lander and landing operations will get more focus this time and whatever deficiencies in the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be corrected,” ISRO officials said.
On September 7, Isro attempted a soft landing of Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ on the uncharted lunar south pole, before losing communication with the lander.
A national-level committee consisting of academics and ISRO experts, headed by V.Narayanan, Director of the space agency’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, has analysed the cause of communication loss with the lander.
Post Your Comments