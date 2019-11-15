‘Kilfie’ again:Tourist falls to death while taking selfie

in a shocking incident a tourist has died after falling from a waterfall while trying to take a selfie. The incident took place in Thailand.

A French tourist aged 33 fall to his death from the Na Mueang 2 waterfall on the Koh Samui island in Thailand on Thursday. Earlier a Spanish tourist has died in the fall on July.

As per police he fell from the waterfall while trying to take a selfie. It took several hours for police to recover his body as the waterfall was slippery and steep.