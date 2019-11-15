Lata Mangeshkar health now stable,’Getting better’ ,her spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar who mesmerized Bollywood with her legendary voice is slowly recovering from her lung ailment. She was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday and diagnosed with Pneumonia.

The statement of her spoke person says that Mangeshkar is now stable and is recovering.”Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumors and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.” read a News18 quoted report stating the veteran singer’s health condition.

Mangeshkar recorded her latest song this year – ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki’, which was released on 30 March as a tribute to the Indian Army.