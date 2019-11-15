Manushi Chillar to make Bollywood debut with this superstar

After refusing various times, Miss World Manushi Chillar will finally be making her Bollywood debut in YRF’s Prithviraj opposite superstar Akshay Kumar.

“It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine. I’m thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale.”Manushi Chillar said.

Manushi, who would play princess Sanyogita in the film, calls it a huge responsibility. She added, “She was a powerful personality and stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history, and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible.”

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, while talking about how Manushi was cast, mentioned, “We auditioned a lot of young, fresh faces for the role because we were looking for a stunningly gorgeous Indian heroine. While Sanyogita was an incredibly beautiful person, she was also a strong and confident girl. We were looking for someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi. She auditioned for the role a couple of times, because we wanted to be sure about the casting. She nailed the audition each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and is being thoroughly groomed for the last nine months by YRF.”