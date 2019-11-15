MHA launches campaign to end violence against women

Home Ministry in collaboration with the UN Women on Friday flagged off an awareness campaign to end violence against women from Sultanpur metro station here, officials said. The initiative is part of the #OrangeTheWorld global campaign. As part of the campaign, people would be made aware about India’s single emergency helpline 112, an internationally recognised emergency number used in several countries.

The 112 service can be reached through voice call, 112 India App, SMS, email, respective state’s 112 website and the panic button on mobile phones, a home ministry official said.

Dialing the number provides an IT-based response system for the timely dispatch of first responders (police, fire, ambulance, etc.) to the location of distressed person, which is identified through GPS or location based services of mobile phone.

The 112 India mobile app has an unique integrated ‘shout’ facility which allows immediate assistance from verified volunteers in proximity to the distressed person.