“Modi govt driving people into poverty”,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending for the first time in four decades in 2017-18, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying that “Modinomics stinks so bad” the Centre has to hide its own reports.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a swipe at the government, saying the Modi dispensation is making history by “driving people into poverty”.

A media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

The report also claimed the NSO report was approved to be released on June 19 this year but was withheld by the government agency owing to its “adverse” findings.

“Modinomics stinks so bad, the government has to hide its own reports,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging the news report.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “Consumer spending in India has collapsed. Successive governments have striven tirelessly to combat poverty and empower the people. This government is making history by driving people into poverty: while rural India faces the dire consequences of their policies, the BJP ensures that their corporate friends become richer by the day.”