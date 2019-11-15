‘Moto Razr’ launched: Here is all you need to know

The all-new ‘Moto Razr’ has finally been launched. The iconic flip phone officially made a comeback as Lenovo owned Motorola announced a modern 2019 version loaded a flexible display that can fold down right in the middle. This phone gets an external display on the outside for quick access to notification, music, and much more.

The new Moto Razr features a flexible 6.2-inch OLED HD+ (2142×876 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This phone can be folded in half. There are no gaps when the phone is folded.

Apart from the main display, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (800×600 pixels) ‘Quick View’ display on the outside which offers functionality such as checking your messages and notifications, take selfies, control music, trigger the Google Assistant and a lot more.

A Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB of RAM power the phone. The battery is rated at 2510mAh and only supports 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

There is a 16-megapixel f/1.7 lens package that can also act as a selfie camera when the phone is folded. There is another 5-megapixel camera on the inside placed in the main display notch. This can be used to take selfies at times when you don’t want to close your phone.

Moto has also added some features such as Night Vision and AI algorithms to improve picture quality. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie .

Users of this phone will have to rely on eSIM as there is no physical SIM card slot on this phone. Other novelties include NFC, 4G LTE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

The all-new Moto Razr will be available in the US starting January 9, 2020, exclusively via Verizon with pre-orders beginning December 26. The phone has been priced at $1,499.99 (Rs 1,07,500) in the US.