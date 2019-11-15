Muslim personal Law Board:” Agrees with SC on women entry,Muslim women entry not related to Sabarimala case”

The Muslim Personal Law Board today responded to the Supreme Court’s observation on Muslim women’s entry into mosques. The board said that it is a misconception that women are not allowed in mosques, but the entry is mainly limited by the infrastructure and the facilities required to accommodate women devotees. The board also added that the mosque entry of Muslim women is not related to the age-restricted entry of women in the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A petition had been filed by a Pune resident Yasin Zubair Ahmed that the women should be allowed in the main prayer hall and their entry should be permitted through the main entrance. The board said that there is no hindrance in accepting the conditions.