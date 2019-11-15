“People getting married, trains running full indicates economy doing fine”,says Union Minister

Union Minister Suresh Angadi on Friday put the combined might of economists and statisticians to shame when he found a new indicator of economic activity.

Angadi said there is no distress in the economy asserting that “airports and trains are full and people are getting married –which he said is an indicator that economy is “doing fine”.The Minister of State (MoS) for Railways noted that the economy slows down every three years and is bound to pick up soon.

Blaming the opposition he said allegations that economy is slowing down was an attempt to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image.”Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are doing this for nothing else but to malign the image of Narendra Modi,” he told reporters on Friday.

Angadi was on an official inspection tour of soon to be operational Tundla-Khurja Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).”Every three years there is fall in demand in the economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also,” he added.The 194-km Tundla-Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) is expected to boost the railway capacity.