Picture of Dog with a tail on head goes viral

A two-month-old puppy is flocking attention on Social media with its unusual tail. The special puppy has a tail on its forehead and is so named the ‘Narwal the Unicorn’.Narwal was rescued from a Missouri street by a rescue organization named ‘Mac mission’ and the Unicorn puppies photo soon went viral after they posted it in social media

A Mac Mission staff said that Narwal is a happy puppy and is not conscious of the extra tail on his forehead. However, Narwal cannot wag his head-tail like his real rear tail. The forehead tail is not connected to internal anatomy and is just a vestigial growth.

Little Narwal is now a Social media celebrity and many had expressed their willingness for his adoption. Mac Mission said that he is not ready for adoption now and should go through some procedures including vaccination.