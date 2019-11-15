presidential poll scheduled for Saturday

Sri Lanka, the island nation neighbouring India is all set for its presidential election. The presidential election is scheduled for Saturday. Ahead of the presidential election thousands of policemen were deployed across the country.

Over 25,000 police officers were deployed in the nine districts of the island country for election duty, and by Saturday they would be deployed at the 12,856 polling booths .

Over 2,000 police officers will also be deployed in the 43 counting centres while thousands of officers will also be on duty through mobile patrols. Over 100 riot squads will be on standby while over 3,000 roadblocks will also be put up.

Thirty-five candidates will be contesting the presidential elections Saturday. An estimated 16 million people, out of the 22 million population, are eligible to vote. The last presidential election was held in 2014.