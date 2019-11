Release date of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ announced

The release date of Bollywood film ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana announced. The release date was announced by the makers.

The film directed by Hitesh Kewalya will be released on February 21,2020. The film is bank rolled by T-Series of Bhushan kumar and Colour Yellow of Anand L Rai.

Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain,

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 9, 2019

The film which is a sequel to 2017 film ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. The film ‘Shubh mangal Saavdhan’ talked about erectile dysfunction. The sequel is touted to be a gay love story set in Allahabad.

The film also have Jeetendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy, Neeraj Singh. and Gajraj Rao.